Neil McNeil’s Junior boys relay team wins gold medal at Ontario track and field championships

Members of the Neil McNeil Catholic High School Junior boys 4-x-100m gold-medal winning relay team at last week's OFSAA championships are Fionn Fraser, Will Wells Richards, Lucas Hadley, and Pierce Dixon. Photo: Submitted.

Neil McNeil Catholic High School’s Junior boys 4-x-100-metre relay team won the gold medal at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associaitons (OFSAA) championships last week in London.

Members of the gold-medal winning relay team are Fionn Fraser, Will Wells Richards, Lucas Hadley, and Pierce Dixon. The same four runners teamed up to win the silver medal at the 2023 OFSAA championships in the Novice boys race.

Neil McNeil sent a total of 23 athletes to this year’s OFSAA championships that took place from June 6 to 8.

Other medal winners at last week’s OFSAA meet for Neil McNeil were Cecil Jenkins with a silver in the Junior boys 800m race; Liam Carvalho with a bronze medal in the Novice boys 400m race; and the 4-x-400m relay team of Carvalho, Ben Calconi, Xavier Gordon, and Joshua Paul who won the bronze medal.

Other strong finishers for Neil McNeil at the OFSAA championships included Tiago Keilman who was fourth in the Novice boys 100m hurdles; Xavier Gordon who was seventh in the Senior boys 800m; the Novice boys 4-x-100m relay team who finished ninth; and Reid Grant who finished ninth in Novice boys shot put.

The Neil McNeil team finished fourth overall in the boys team standings at this year’s OFSAA.

