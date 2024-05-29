Neil McNeil wins third Overall Boys Title in a row at Metro track and field meet; will send 23 athletes to OFSAA championships

Members of the Neil McNeil Catholic High School track and field team celebrate their Overall Boys Title at the Metro Track and Field Championships last week at Birchmount Stadium. Photo: Submitted.

The Neil McNeil Catholic High school track and field team won the Overall Boys Title at the Metro Track and Field Championships held last week at Birchmount Stadium.

This was the third year in a row that Neil McNeil won the Overall Boys Title at the Metro meet.

The Novice boys and Senior boys teams also won their division titles at the Metro meet.

Neil McNeil athletes won five gold medals, seven silvers and five bronze at the Metro Championships.

The gold medal winners were Aidan Troxler in Novice discuss; Liam Carvalho in Novice 400m; Tiago Keilman in Novice hurdles; Reid Grant in Novice shot put; and Xavier Gordon in Senior 800m.

With their success at the Metro meet, Neil McNeil qualified 23 athletes to take part in the upcoming Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) Track and Field Championships which are slated to take place from June 6 to 8 in London.

Neil McNeil qualified for the Metro Championships by winning their fourth straight Overall Boys Title at the Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association track and field championships earlier this month in Etobicoke. For more on that story, please go to https://beachmetro.com/2024/05/16/neil-mcneil-wins-fourth-tdcaa-track-and-field-title-prepares-for-next-weeks-metro-championships/