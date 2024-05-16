Neil McNeil wins fourth TDCAA track and field title; prepares for next week’s Metro Championships

Members of the the Neil McNeil Catholic High school track and field team celebrate winning the Overall Boy's title, the Novice Boys title; the Junior Boys title; and the Senior Boys title at the Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association (TDCAA) track and field championship at Centennial Stadium in Etobicoke this week. Photo: Submitted.

By JACK SKINNER

The Neil McNeil Catholic High school track and field team won its fourth straight Overall Boy’s title at the Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association (TDCAA) track and field championships at Centennial Stadium in Etobicoke earlier this week.

The meet, which took place on Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 14, saw 1,250 athletes compete.

Along with winning the Overall Boy’s Title, the athletes from Neil McNeil also swept the divisional age group championships at this week’s meet.

Neil McNeil had three double-gold medal winners at the meet.

Liam Carvalho won gold in the 400-metre and 800m races in the Novice Boys division; Cecil Jenkins won gold in the 800m and 1500m races in the Junior Boys division; and Stephen Elias won gold in shotput and discus in the Senior Boys division.

With their success at the TDCAA meet, Neil McNeil has qualified 51 athletes to take part in the Metro Track and Field Championships that will be held on May 23 and 24 at Birchmount Stadium in southwest Scarborough.

The top four qualifiers from the Metro championships will earn a spot to compete at the OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) track and field meet next month in London, Ontario.