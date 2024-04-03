Greek Independence Day Parade along Danforth Avenue to take place on afternoon of Sunday, April 7

This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows the 2023 Greek Independence Day Parade along Danforth Avenue. This year's parade is set for the afternoon of Sunday, April 7.

Greek Independence Day will be celebrated by Toronto’s Greek community with a parade along Danforth Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, April 7.

The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. at Donlands and Danforth avenues and will head west along Danforth Avenue to Broadview Avenue.

The annual parade marks the Greek War of Independence against the Ottoman Empire in the early 1800s which ultimately led to Greece’s formation as a independent state. The day is celebrated on March 25, and Toronto’s Greek community usually holds its parade on a Sunday close to that date. However, this year it is a little bit later into April due to the fact that March 31 was Easter Sunday.

As part of the Greek Independence Day celebration events in East Toronto on April 7, there will also be a wreath laying ceremony taking place after the parade (at approximately 3 p.m.) at the Alexander The Great Parkette at Logan and Danforth avenues.

A number of local road closures will be taking place along Danforth Avenue for the parade.

Those attending the parade are urged to take public transit if possible.

For more information on this year’s Greek Independence Day Parade along Danforth Avenue, please go to https://www.greekcommunity.org/announcements/greek-independence-day-parade