Obituary: Susierra Willson remembered for her dedication to community, clients

Susierra Willson opened Advanced Approaches to Massage on Kingston Road more than 20 years ago. She was an active member of the Kingston Road Village Business Community.

Susierra Willson is being remembered for her deep commitment to her community and her customers at Advanced Approaches to Massage in the Kingston Road Village.

Willson died on Jan. 2 at the age of 64 following a battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Involved in the Kingston Road Village Business Community Association for years, Willson opened Advanced Approaches to Massage in 2002.

She was a respected business person and community supporter, who always made the needs of her many clients a priority.

“It wasn’t work to her – it was her life purpose to serve others this way,” said an announcement from Advanced Approaches to Massage letting the community know of her passing.

“She cared deeply for everyone that got on her table. When encouraged to work less just prior to her diagnosis, her response was yes, but this person is going through a hard time, that person has a troubling injury.”

In a 2022 Beach Metro Community News story about the 20th anniversary of Advanced Approaches to Massage, Willson spoke about the importance of local business owners working together for their community.

“I think that businesses really thrive in co-creative environments,” said Willson in the story. “It’s about how our businesses, well they survive… together.”

To that end she was involved in numerous Kingston Road Village events including fall and spring festivals and the Beaches Santa Claus Parade.

Friend and Kingston Road Village business owner Heather Lloy, of Dreamer Hair Design, said Willson was a strong advocate for her friends and was always there when needed by others.

“She loved helping women in business or anyone for that matter to inspire them and expand their horizons,” said Lloy.

“Susierra was incredibly outgoing, intelligent, fun and loving with an incredible memory. This is probably why she became a Life Coach to work with others and help them.”

Lloy remembered helping Willson after she had a hip replacement and how quickly she was up and walking afterwards.

“When she got a new hip I helped her through the recovery and she was up and walking the same day and put me through my paces. Nothing was to keep her down.”

Willson was dedicated to her team and clients at Advanced Approaches to Massage, said Lloy. “The team became family,” she said.

Lloy said Willson also loved to travel, having visited Africa and South America to name just a few continents she had been to.

“Some of these travels were to retreats to learn and share her knowledge of RMT (Registered Massage Therapy). She has friends all over the world and was always welcomed back,” said Lloy.

Willson also enjoyed being a member of the Beach community and all it has to offer.

“Susierra was a long time member of the Balmy Beach Club and loved to go to dances and enjoy an evening on the patio. We had many incredible memories together,” said Lloy.

She said Willson took on her fight against her leukemia diagnosis with courage and determination.

“She was positive and took it on like everything in her life. She was always all in, a true fighter creating her destiny. Unfortunately her body had other plans for her. Her life force was incredible,” said Lloy.

“I can never imagine another like her, she was one of a kind.”

In its announcement, Advanced Approaches to Massage encouraged everyone to honour Willson by following life long mantra and answering machine message: Have some fun today!

A Celebration of Life for Willson will take place in the third week of September, and more details will be made available closer to the date.