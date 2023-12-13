Nathan Samuel, 24 identified as victim of fatal stabbing on Lockwood Road Tuesday morning

Nathan Samuel, 24, of Toronto, has been identified as the man killed in a stabbing early on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 12, on Lockwood Road just north of Queen Street East.

Police were called to Lockwood Road, just north of Queen Street East in the parking lot behind Corpus Christi Church, at 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, for reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers found the victim in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they had taken a man into custody on Tuesday morning in connection with the incident.

In a news release on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 13, police identified Samuel as the victim of the stabbing.

Police also said in the news release that Jared Shokoff, 18, of Toronto, had been charged with second degree murder.

Samuel is Toronto’s 66th homicide victim of 2023.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com