Police seek identity of man after second hate-motivated incident at mosque near Danforth and Donlands avenues

Toronto police are investigating a second incident of “hate-motivated” vandalism at a mosque on Danforth Avenue.

In a news release on the morning for Friday, Oct. 13, police said they are looking for the same in connection with the incidents that took place on Oct. 6 and Oct. 12.

In the latest incident, police said they received a call about mischief at the mosque in the Danforth and Donlands avenues area at 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 12.

According to police, a man left “hateful writing” in front of the mosque.

Investigators believe the same man also was involved in hate-motivated incident at that mosque on the night of Oct. 6.

In the Oct. 6 incident, a man allegedly painted hate symbols on the front of the mosque at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Toronto police said in Friday’s news release that the incidents are being treated as “a suspected hate-motivated” offence.

Police have released a security camera image of the man they are looking for in the Oct. 12 incident in the hopes he can be identified. Police also released photos earlier this week of the suspect in the Oct. 6 incident. ( https://beachmetro.com/2023/10/11/police-seek-man-after-hate-symbols-allegedly-painted-on-east-toronto-mosque-last-week/ )

In the Oct. 12 incident, the man is described as approximately 30-years-old, with short hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket with patches on the sleeves, black pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com