Police seek man after hate symbols allegedly painted on East Toronto mosque last week

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation taking place after an East Toronto mosque was vandalized last week.

According to police, a man allegedly painted hate symbols on the front of a mosque located in the Danforth and Donlands avenue area at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

The man is described as approximately 30 years old, with short hair and tattoos on his left forearm. He was wearing a black baseball cap, grey sweater with a “Lone Wolf” patch on the right shoulder, black pants and black boots. The baseball cap is described as black with an image of a raccoon and the word ‘Bandit’ on it.

Police have released images of the suspect and the baseball cap in the hopes that someone can identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at https://www.222tips.com

In a news release on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 11, Toronto police said that when suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation will be led by a Divisional investigator.

“The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed,” said the news release.

“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge will consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence. Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent. Members of the Hate Crime Unit will provide assistance and support to the divisional investigators in seeking the Attorney General’s consent to lay these charges, if applicable. These charges are often laid at a later time.”