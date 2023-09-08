New Minister to be welcomed at St. Aidan’s in the Beach Church

Rev. Dr. Rebecca Bridges will be welcomed as the new Minister at St. Aidan's in the Beach Church on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Beach community is invited to join St. Aidan’s in the Beach Anglican Church on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. as the congregation welcomes new incumbent, Rev. Dr. Rebecca Bridges.

Born and raised in Daytona Beach, Florida, she most recently served as associate rector for formation and outreach at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

She attended the Episcopal Theological Seminary of the Southwest in Austin, Texas, where she graduated with her MDiv in 2019, and was ordained a deacon and priest that same year.

Prior to attending seminary, she was associate professor of Communication and Media Studies at Stetson University in Florida.

Bridges also holds degrees in English from Stetson (BA) and Clemson (MA) and Texas A&M (PhD in communication, specializing in rhetoric and public discourse).

St. Aidan’s in the Beach Church is located at 2423 Queen St. E.