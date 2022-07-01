East York’s Canada Day fireworks display in Stan Wadlow Park moved to night of July 2

The Canada Day fireworks display originally planned to take place tonight (July 1) in East York's Stan Wadlow Park will instead happen on the night of Saturday, July 2.

The change comes as a result of a last-minute situation in which the vendor contracted to provide a number of City of Toronto fireworks displays today backed out.

The City of Toronto said in a Friday, July 1, news release that the display at Stan Wadlow Park will now happen on July 2; and the display at Milliken Park in Scarborough has been cancelled outright.

The display at Ashbridges Bay Park in the Beach will still be taking place at 10 p.m. tonight as the city was able to get another company booked to present it. The Ashbridges Bay display will last 14 minutes.

The city was informed on Thursday that its fireworks vendor did not intend to meet it’s “contractual” obligations, said the city in today’s news release.

“City staff worked throughout the day and into the night to secure new vendors that could perform fireworks at the three locations. Companies across Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and in the U.S. were contacted,” said the news release.

“The City was able to secure the services of a new vendor to allow the Ashbridges Bay fireworks display to continue this evening. The vendor was also able to commit to a fireworks display on July 2 for Stan Wadlow Park.”

