Canada Day fireworks display for 2022 set for Ashbridges Bay on night of July 1

The City of Toronto's Canada Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay in the Beach will take place at 10 p.m. sharp on the night of Friday, July 1.

The city’s Canada Day fireworks event did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s July 1 display will last for 14 minutes and it begins at 10 p.m. Ashbridges Bay Park is located at 1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E.

Large crowds are expected to attend the display, which can be viewed from anywhere along the Boardwalk.

Toronto police are reminding those planning on attending that the use of fireworks on public properties including beaches, parks, parkettes, and sports fields is illegal.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 28, Toronto police issued a news release outlining their plans for the Canada Day long weekend in the Ashbridges Bay Park, Woodbine Beach, Woodbine Park areas and along the Boardwalk in the Beach.

“A policing plan is in place over the weekend, with public safety at the forefront, including the day before and following the event (the Canada Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay). A variety of police resources will be in the area to ensure everyone can enjoy the event and weekend safely,” police said in the news release.

Due to the large crowds and localized road closures, police are urging people to find alternate methods other than driving to get to the Beach on the night of July 1.

“Drivers can expect traffic delays due to road closures in the area, including Lakeshore Boulevard East. Parking enforcement will be heightened in the area due to limited parking. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate modes of transportation,” police said

The following TTC bus routes serve Woodbine Beach Park and Ashbridges Bay Park: 22A Coxwell and 92A Woodbine. The TTC plans on adding extra buses to those routes on July 1.

Toronto residents are also reminded that it is only legal to light off fireworks on private property without a permit on Canada Day and Victoria Day.

For more information on the City of Toronto’s bylaws regarding the use of fireworks, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/public-notices-bylaws/bylaw-enforcement/fireworks/

For those planning a fireworks display on their own private property, Toronto Fire Services has the following safety tips:

Purchase fireworks from a retailer displaying a City-issued fireworks vendor permit.

Always read and follow the manufacturer’s label directions.

Before fireworks and sparklers are used, they must be kept out of reach of children, preferably in a locked cupboard or drawer.

Discharge the fireworks a safe distance from combustible materials such as buildings and trees.

Before they are ignited, fireworks should be buried at least half their length into a bucket of sand if portable firing bases are not available. Plant the fireworks directly into the sand to make sure each piece is firmly supported and is aimed straight and away from the audience.

Light the fireworks at arm’s length, stand back and keep your face turned away. If a firework fails to ignite, do not attempt to re-light it. Let it sit in the base for 10 to 15 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water.

The adult igniting the fireworks must wear eye protection and avoid having any part of his or her body over the firework.

Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Never discharge fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Never discharge fireworks indoors.

If someone suffers a burn, run cool water over it for a few minutes and consider further treatment.

In order to prevent an accident or injury, sparklers should be doused with water, or allowed to cool in a safe place away from children playing. The ends of sparklers continue to stay hot for some time and will easily burn a child’s skin, clothing or other nearby combustible material.

Do not allow sparklers to be used indoors.

Children make a great audience but they must never be permitted to light fireworks. Adults are responsible for handling the fireworks while spectators watch the display from a safe distance.

One designated adult should ignite the fireworks.

Ignited fireworks must never be hand-held.

Light only one firework item at a time.

Always have water on hand – a garden hose and bucket of water – to soak fireworks after they have fired.

Used fireworks should be soaked thoroughly before disposing of them in your garbage bin. Fireworks should never go in recycling.