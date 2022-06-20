Beach party set to celebrate 100th anniversary of Leuty Lifeguard Station on evening of June 24

A community celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the Leuty LIfeguard Station (which was officially in 2020) is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

A community celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the iconic Leuty Lifeguard Station in the Beach is set for the evening of Friday, June 24.

Originally planned to take place in the summer of 2020, which was the official 100th anniversary of the station, the celebration was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The beach party, though, is on for this year and everyone’s invited.

Organized by local residents with the support of Community Centre 55, the celebrations on June 24 are set to begin at 7 p.m.

There will be food and entertainment, along with speeches from local dignitaries, at the celebration.

For more information, please contact Community Centre 55’s Jade at 416-691-1113.

The Leuty Lifeguard Station was built in 1920. While its location has moved around a little bit due to erosion, flooding and other issues, it is on the beach south of the Boardwalk at the foot of Leuty Avenue.

Over the years it has faced a number of challenges and was saved from demolition by a community campaign in the 1990s.

For more on the history of the Leuty Lifeguard Station, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2020/07/21/small-ceremony-marks-100th-anniversary-of-the-iconic-leuty-lifeguard-station/