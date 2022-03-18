Beach Metro News cartoonist Bill Suddick to speak at The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society’s upcoming online presentation

Above, one of Bill Suddick's cartoons from the summer of 2017. Inset photo: Bill Suddick at the Beach Metro Community News office with his book Life's the Beach.

Beach Metro Community News cartoonist, illustrator and educator Bill Suddick will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, March 22, online event hosted by The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society.

The free Zoom presentation will feature Suddick talking about the stories and characters of his 40 years as Beach Metro Community News editorial cartoonist.

The presentation takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Please go to the historical society’s website at https://www.tbeths.com for the link to the presentation.

Earlier this year, Suddick released his book of cartoons called Life’s the Beach. The book celebrates his more than 40 years of cartooning and Beach Metro Community News’ 50th anniversary which is taking place this year. For more, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2022/02/10/local-cartoonist-bill-suddicks-book-lifes-the-beach-now-on-sale-locally/

Life’s the Beach can be purchased at the Beach Metro Community News office, 2196 Gerrard St. E.; The Great Escape Book Store, 957 Kingston Rd.; Book City, 1950 Queen St. E.; and Coles, 2169 Queen St. E.

A portion of the proceeds from the 100 copies available to be sold through Beach Metro Community News at a price of $28.25 (which includes HST) will go to support the paper’s 50th anniversary fundraising campaign.