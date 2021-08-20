Monarch Park pool extends hours to 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, to help residents beat the heat

The outdoor pool at Monarch Park (115 Felstead Ave.) will be staying open late on the night of Friday, Aug. 20, to help residents beat the heat.

Located in Monarch Park at 115 Felstead Ave., the pool is one of a number of outdoor pools operated by the City of Toronto that will extend their opening hours until 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, in order to help residents cool off.

.Other City of Toronto outdoor pools extending their hours for tonight will be Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford St.; Alexandra Park, 275 Bathurst St.; Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1369 St. Clair Ave. W.; McGregor Park, 2231 Lawrence Ave.; Parkway Forest, 55 Forest Manor Rd.; Smithfield Park, 175 Mount Olive Dr.; and Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

From 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., during the extended hours, access to these pools will be walk-in only and online reservations will not be available, the city said.

In order to allow for physical distancing due to COVID-19, there will be limited capacity available at the pools.

For more information on pools operated by the City of Toronto and the rules for usage due to COVID-19, and pool hours, please go to www.toronto.ca/swim