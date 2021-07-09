8 people charged in Canada Day fireworks investigation at Woodbine Beach

Toronto police have charged eight people with shooting illegal fireworks into crowds in the Woodbine Beach area on Canada Day.

By ANSON WONG

Toronto police have charged 8 people, including two teens and a 12-year-old, with shooting fireworks into crowds in the Woodbine Beach area on Canada Day between 9:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.

Officers, including the mounted unit, were monitoring and patrolling the beach on July 1 in anticipation of large gatherings in the area that evening. According to police, officers and horses were targeted, and one officer was struck in the head but not injured.

There were no municipal Canada Day fireworks displays at Ashbridges Bay this year due to COVID-19 regulations. It has always been illegal to set off fireworks on public property in Toronto, and having them in your possession in parks or beaches is not allowed.

A 12-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with common nuisance and weapons dangerous. They are scheduled to appear at court at 311 Jarvis Street on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 9 a.m. Room 1.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with common nuisance and possession of dangerous weapons. He is scheduled to appear at 311 Jarvis Street on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 9 a.m. Room 1.

Another 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with common nuisance; possessing dangerous weapons’ and failure to comply. He is scheduled to appear at 311 Jarvis Street on Thursday, August 26, 2021, 9 a.m., in Room 1.



One 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with common nuisance and possessing dangerous weapons. He is scheduled to appear at court at 311 Jarvis Street on Thursday, August 26, 2021, 9 a.m., in Room 1.

Marlon Neira, 20, and a 17-year-old girl from Brampton were arrested and charged with common nuisance and possessing dangerous weapons. The girl was also charged with possession of a prohibited device. Neira is scheduled to appear at College Park Courts on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 2 p.m., Room 505. The girl is scheduled to appear at 311 Jarvis Street on Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Room 1.

Jabri Boru, 19, was arrested and charged with common nuisance and possessing dangerous weapons. He is scheduled to appear at College Park Courts on Monday, August 23, 2021, 2 p.m., in Room 505.

On July 2, at approximately 12:30 a.m., two people were stabbed after a fight broke out over shooting fireworks, north of Woodbine Beach Park.

The illegal use of fireworks in Beach-area parks has become a problem since the May long weekend along with noise and litter complaints.