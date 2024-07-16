Toronto Beaches face must-win scenario in Ontario Junior Lacrosse League playoff game tonight in Orangeville

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team faces a must-win situation tonight in Orangeville in their first round Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) playoff series.
Game Three of the best-of-five series sees the Orangeville Northmen on the verge of sweeping the series in their home game tonight (Tuesday, July 16) at the Tony Rose Arena starting at 8 p.m.
The Northmen won Game Two of the series on Sunday, July 14, with a 10-6 win over the Beaches at Ted Reeve Arena to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
If the Beaches win tonight, Game Four in the series is scheduled for Thursday, July 18, at 8 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena (175 Main St.).
Game Five, if necessary, will be played on Saturday, July 20, at the Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville at 7 p.m.
For updates on the OJLL playoffs, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/
For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!