Toronto Beaches face must-win scenario in Ontario Junior Lacrosse League playoff game tonight in Orangeville

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team (white sweaters) are shown in action earlier this season. Beach Metro Community News file photo by Christian Hasse.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team faces a must-win situation tonight in Orangeville in their first round Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) playoff series.

Game Three of the best-of-five series sees the Orangeville Northmen on the verge of sweeping the series in their home game tonight (Tuesday, July 16) at the Tony Rose Arena starting at 8 p.m.

The Northmen won Game Two of the series on Sunday, July 14, with a 10-6 win over the Beaches at Ted Reeve Arena to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

If the Beaches win tonight, Game Four in the series is scheduled for Thursday, July 18, at 8 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena (175 Main St.).

Game Five, if necessary, will be played on Saturday, July 20, at the Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville at 7 p.m.

For updates on the OJLL playoffs, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/