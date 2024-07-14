Toronto Beaches look to even up Junior A lacrosse playoff series against Orangeville with game tonight at Ted Reeve Arena

Toronto Beaches host the Orangeville Northmen at Ted Reeve Arena tonight for Game Two of their first-round playoff series.

Toronto Beaches will be looking to even up their first-round Ontario Junior A lacrosse playoff series tonight (Sunday, July 14) at one win each as they host the Orangeville Northmen at Ted Reeve Arena.

The Northmen won Game One of the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League best-of-five series on Friday, July 12, in Orangeville by a score of 12-8.

Game Two goes tonight at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St., starting at 7 p.m.

Further games in the series will be as follows:

Game Three will be on Tuesday, July 16, in Orangeville at Tony Rose Arena at 8 p.m.

If necessary, Game Four is slated for Ted Reeve Arena at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18; and Game Five is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, at Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville at 8 p.m.

For more on the series, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2024/07/12/toronto-beaches-begin-first-round-of-ontario-junior-a-lacrosse-league-playoffs-tonight-in-orangeville/

For updates on the OJLL playoffs, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/