Toronto Beaches begin first round of Ontario Junior A lacrosse league playoffs tonight in Orangeville

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team begins its first-round playoff series in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) tonight against the Orangeville Northmen.
The opening game in the best-of-five series is Friday, July 12, at 8 p.m. at the Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville.
The Beaches will host Game Two of the series on Sunday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St.
Game Three will be on Tuesday, July 16, in Orangeville at Tony Rose Arena at 8 p.m.
If necessary, Game Four is slated for Ted Reeve Arena at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18; and Game Five is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, at Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville at 8 p.m.
Toronto Beaches secured the eighth and final playoff spot in the 11-team OJLL at the conclusion of the regular season earlier this week. The Beaches had a record of nine wins and 11 losses. (For more on the Beaches playoff journey, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2024/07/11/toronto-beaches-secure-final-spot-for-upcoming-ontario-junior-lacrosse-league-playoffs/
Orangeville finished the OJLL regular season in first place with a record of 17 wins and three losses.
The other first-round OJLL playoff series starting this week are the Peterborough Lakers versus the Six Nations Arrow; the St. Catharines Athletics versus the Burlington Blaze; and the Mimico Mountaineers versus the Brampton Excelsiors.
For updates on the OJLL playoffs, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/
For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/
