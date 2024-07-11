Salsa on the Beach at Woodbine Park set for this weekend as Beaches International Jazz Festival continues

Salsa on the Beach is set for Woodbine Park this weekend (July 12 to 14) as part of the Beaches International Jazz Festival.

From Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14, audiences can enjoy the sounds of Salsa, Merengue and Cumbia and take to the dance floor.

DJs, bands, salsa classes, and singers will be on stage at Woodbine Park during the afternoons and evenings during Salsa on the Beach.

Three performances are scheduled for Friday, July 12, from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 13, will feature six performances from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 14, will have four performances from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For the complete lineup of performances please visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/salsa-on-the-beach

Those attending at Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E., will also be able to explore various vendors, enjoy treats from the food trucks and relax in a beer garden during Salsa on the Beach.

This year marks the 36th annual edition of the Beaches International Jazz Festival which takes place until July 28.

Mayor Olivia Chow was on hand at last weekend’s Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside to help officially open this year’s festival on the afternoon of Friday, July 5.

The festival will continue this month with the TD Weekend Series which will take place from July 18 to 21 at Woodbine Park, kicking off with an All 90’s show on Thursday, July 18.

The TD Workshop Series will highlight a ticketed performance by Dueling Pianos, a father-and-son show that will take place at Beach United Church on July 23 and July 24. The performances are a fundraiser for Michael Garron Hospital. For ticket information or to order, please go to https://www.mghf.ca/dueling-pianos

The OLG Weekend Series will feature Groovin’ in the Park with shows on July 26 and 27, and then returning to the Main Stage for the last day of the festival with performances throughout the afternoon on July 28.

Also happening during the TD Workshop Series, the Big Fam Jam at the Supermarket will take place every Tuesday in July (July 16, 23, and 30) at Kensington Market in west Toronto.

And, of course, the popular StreetFest on Queen Street East is back for this year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival.

StreetFest starts on Thursday, July 25 and finishes on Saturday, July 27; with performances from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

For more info on this year’s festival events, please visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/