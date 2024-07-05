Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team set to play final two games of the regular season

Toronto Beaches play the Mimico Mountaineers tonight (July 5) in Etobicoke. On Monday, July 8, Toronto Beaches host the Oakville Buzz at Ted Reeve Arena for what will be the final regular season game of the 2024 Ontario Junior Lacrosse League schedule.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team is set to play the final two games of its regular season over the next few days.

Playing in the 11-team Ontario Junior Lacrosse League, Toronto Beaches wraps up the 20-game regular season with games tonight (Friday, July 5) in Mimico and then at home on Monday, July 8, at Ted Reeve Arena.

Going into tonight’s game, Toronto Beaches have a record of seven wins and 11 losses and sit in ninth place in the league standings.

The top eight teams in the standings at the end of the regular season will make the playoffs.

While Toronto Beaches appeared to get off to red hot start this season by winning their first 12 games, the team was sanctioned by the OJLL in June for using some ineligible players and had to forfeit their first eight games of the season and see them be recorded as losses.

“The Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) and the Ontario Lacrosse Association (OLA) have completed a review of the player transactions and movement of each team within the league. It was determined that the Toronto Beaches Junior “A” Lacrosse Club exceeded the maximum number of direct releases permitted under OLA Regulation 6.35(a). Additionally, the club allowed the participation of a player who was not properly rostered to an OLA team prior to this season,” said the OJLL’s statement on its decision on June 19.

“The players involved are not responsible for these violations, and their eligibility has been properly reclassified according to their status. Furthermore, we are working with the Toronto Beaches Junior “A” Lacrosse Club to assist in their understanding of the regulations of player movement to prevent further instances of ineligibility.

“As a result of these violations, the first eight (8) games of the 2024 season played by the Toronto Beaches will be reclassified as forfeits in the league standings. Consequently, the points from these games will be awarded to each opponent. The score for all games involving ineligible players will be recorded as zero (0) for Toronto Beaches and the score for the opposing team shall be as attained during each respective game.

“The Toronto Beaches Junior “A” Lacrosse Club has the right to submit a request for appeal of this decision to the OLA as outlined in the OLA’s Appeal Process. Further updates will be provided as necessary.

“We recognize that this situation is unfortunate for all parties involved, including the league, the Toronto Beaches, and the players. We regret the necessity of these actions but remain committed to ensuring a fair and competitive environment for Junior “A” lacrosse in Ontario.”

Tonight’s game is at the Mimico Arena, 31 Drummond St. in Etobicoke, starting at 8 p.m. The Mimico Mountaineers currently sit in second place in the OJLL standings with a record of 11 wins and six losses.

Toronto Beaches July 8 game at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St., is against Oakville Buzz starting at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/