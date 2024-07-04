New owners of Living Lighting Beaches ensure store’s long legacy in the community will continue

Entrepreneurial husband and wife team, Shweta and Vineet Gupta, are dedicated to continuing Living Lighting Beaches legacy of service to the community. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

For 35 years, Living Lighting has been shining its light in the Beach community, providing residents with high-quality lighting solutions.

The beloved local business faced an uncertain future after Norton Abramson, its owner, passed away at the age of 94.

The store was shuttered for about 10 days, leaving many locals to wonder if this was the end of an era.

But, entrepreneurial couple Shweta Jai Gupta and Vineet Gupta from Delhi, India, stepped in this April to take ownership, ensuring that Living Lighting’s local legacy continues.

The Guptas, who own and operate several businesses in Delhi, recently moved to Toronto and have been actively purchasing businesses at risk of shutting down. Living Lighting is their first venture into the lighting industry, and they are eager to put their unique spin on the business.

Their vision includes incorporating a lounge area for customers and passersby and a gallery for local artists to display their works, accented by high-quality lighting features within the store.

Vineet Gupta expressed his enthusiasm for revitalizing the store.

“If you’re looking for lighting, now’s the time to come get it,” he said in a recent interview with Beach Metro Community News.

The couple is clearing out old stock for new lighting products, fixtures, and even some high-quality accent furniture. Living Lighting is offering big sales on many of its products in preparation for bringing in exciting new merchandise.

Learning the ins and outs of the lighting trade has been a journey for the Guptas. They were surprised by how much specialized knowledge the industry requires, from terminology to Kelvins, wattage to mood lighting.

Vineet shared that once the retail space is set up according to their vision, they plan to host educational sessions with experts for neighbours interested in “the science of lighting.”

Describing themselves as “business agnostic,” the Guptas have always sought to expand their portfolio and broaden their knowledge of different industries.

Vineet’s primary endeavours are marketing and production, with companies in Toronto and Delhi. Shweta specializes in wellness exporting, spas, and salons and is currently working on opening a new spa in the Hockley Valley area.

Shweta also aspires to create a line of interior “lighting for wellness,” merging her passion for wellness with their new business venture.

“Lighting plays such an important role in our daily lives, but so often it’s taken for granted,” she explained. “It can uplift your mood, drain you, make you happy, sad. But we don’t notice how important light is until it’s not around.”

The Guptas said they were drawn to the Beach neighbourhood, making the decision to purchase Living Lighting easy.

They plan to relocate their residence to the Beach, or at least East Toronto, from Davisville as soon as possible. They’ve been connecting with other local business owners and The Beach BIA to learn all they can about the community.

“We love the Living Lighting brand; it’s so well-known in Ontario, but we just fell in love with the location,” said Shweta.

Vineet expressed his gratitude for the insight and expertise of the remaining staff, who have worked at Living Lighting for many years and know the community well.

The Guptas are looking forward to further cementing Living Lighting’s stellar reputation, an already iconic local business, with the community – from renters to homeowners, interior designers to contractors, and everyone in between.

Living Lighting Beaches is located at 1841 Queen St. E. For more information, please go online to https://www.livinglightingbeaches.com/