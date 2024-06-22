Deathtrap takes the stage at Red Sandcastle Theatre on Queen Street East starting July 3

The Civic Light Opera Co.’s Drama Wing's production of Deathtrap stars Judy Gans (as Myra;, Eric Botosan (as Porter); Joe Cascone (as Sidney); Mickey Brown (as Helga); and Quinn Robinson (as Clifford). Photo: Submitted.

By SEAN SANDIESON

The Civic Light Opera Co.’s Drama Wing is preparing to present its production of Ira Levin’s Deathtrap in East Toronto next month.

Running from July 3 to July 28 at the Red Sandcastle Theatre, 922 Queen St. E., Deathtrap is the longest-running thriller in Broadway history, It was first performed in 1978.

Written by Ira Levin the author of Rosemary’s Baby, The Boys from Brazil, and the Stepford Wives Deathtrap follows the main character Sidney Bruhl — a once-successful Broadway playwright who discovers a play from his young protege Clifford Anderson. Jealous and inspired by Clifford’s play, Bruhl wonders “Is it good enough to kill for?”.

The Civic’s production of Deathtrap stars Joe Cascone as Sidney Bruhl, Quinn Robinson as Clifford Anderson, Judy Gans as Sidney’s wife Myra Bruhl, and Mickey Brown as the Dutch Psychic Helga Ten Dorp.

Performance times for Deathtrap at the Red Sandcastle Theatre will be Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; Thursdays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. throughout July.

Tickets are $20 and can be ordered by calling the box office at 416-755-1717, or going online to https://clotoronto.com/