Variety Village’s DanceAble party set for June 25 at the Cabana Pool Bar

By JACK SKINNER

Variety Village presents its DanceAble all-inclusive free dance party next Tuesday evening.

The dance party will take place on Tuesday, June 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Cabana Pool Bar on the Toronto waterfront right off Cherry Street.

Admission is free but there will be a $10 parking charge for the evening for those who drive to the event.

There will be an Emcee, DJs, a special guest BAMDance, and free pizza.

“This party is specifically created for those with varying ability levels to be able to let loose and enjoy”, said the Variety Village website.

In 2022 DanceAble and Variety Village hosted more than 1,200 people for their dance party.

Variety Village located on Danforth Avenue in southwest Scarborough has been open for 75 years. It was designed to create opportunities for young people through sports, fitness, training, and skills development programs, breaking down barriers to participation and fostering accessibility and inclusiveness for kids and their families.

For more information on Variety Village and DanceAble, please visit https://varietyontario.ca/event/danceable/