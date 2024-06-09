D-Day 80th anniversary parade and memorial service along Kingston Road and in St. John’s Norway Cemetery to take place today

Cadets march in last year's D-Day parade along Kingston Road and up Woodbine Avenue to St. John's Norway Cemetery. This year's parade starts at Norway Junior Public School at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, and will conclude with a memorial service in the cemetery.

The 80th anniversary of D-Day will be remembered today (Sunday, June 9) with a parade and memorial service in East Toronto.

Organized by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, the parade will take place on the afternoon of Sunday, June 9, along Kingston Road.

The parade will start at 1:45 p.m. at Norway Junior Public School, 390 Kingston Rd., and then head west to St. John’s Norway Cemetery at Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road.

The parade will make its way into the cemetery where a Memorial Service will take place at the Veterans’ Section beginning at 2:15 p.m.

The D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944, marked the beginning of the liberation of Europe and the eventual end of the Second World War in 1945. More than 14,000 Canadian military members took part in the D-Day invasion. Canadian troops secured Juno Beach at the cost of more than 1,000 casualties, with 359 killed.