Parade, memorial service to mark D-Day’s 80th anniversary set for East Toronto

A parade and memorial service will take place in East Toronto this coming Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Organized by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, the parade will take place on the afternoon of Sunday, June 9, along Kingston Road.

The parade will start at 1:45 p.m. at Norway Junior Public School, 390 Kingston Rd.) and head west to St. John’s Norway Cemetery at Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road.

The parade will make its way into the cemetery where a Memorial Service will take place at the Veterans’ Section beginning at 2:15 p.m.

The D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944, marked the beginning of the liberation of Europe and the eventual end of the Second World War in 1945.

More than 14,000 Canadian military members took part in the D-Day invasion. Canadian troops secured Juno Beach at the cost of more than 1,000 casualties, with 359 killed.