In Photos: At the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant during Open Doors Toronto

Maya and Christian at the R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant on Queen Street East during Open Doors Toronto on Saturday, May 25.
Open Doors Toronto took place last weekend, and among the buildings open for people to explore was the R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant on Queen Street East.
Photographer Sophie Bouquillon was there on Saturday, May 25, taking photos for Beach Metro Community News.
Here are some of her photos from the event:
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!