Yellow House Framing celebrates 10 years in Kingston Road Village

Christina Kostoff is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Yellow House Framing at 921 Kingston Rd. in the Kingston Road Village this month. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Yellow House Framing in Kingston Road Village is celebrating a significant milestone this May – 10 years of serving the community.

Christina Kostoff opened the shop in 2014, just a couple of steps east of Balsam Avenue. Initially, it was a gallery space to highlight emerging artists, with a framing business on the side. Over the years, the business evolved, focusing exclusively on specialty framing services in response to community demand.

Kostoff, who began her journey in framing roughly two decades ago while studying at OCAD (Ontario College of Art and Design), brings a wealth of experience to her craft. She honed her skills at several prominent framing houses in Toronto before opening her own framing house.

“I wanted to create a space that showcased local art and helped people preserve their cherished memories,” said Kostoff.

She prides herself on her framing work, offering unique consultation services to clients to ensure their cherished memories, from baby shoes to doctorates, are framed to last.

Her dedication to her craft and community has not gone unnoticed. In 2021, Yellow House Framing was awarded Best Picture Framing Shop in Toronto by NOW Toronto, a recognition Kostoff still feels immense pride in.

“Thank you to everyone who voted and everyone who supports my shop. I have enjoyed meeting so many amazing people over the years and have gotten to frame such beautiful items,” she expressed in an Instagram post highlighting the achievement.

Yellow House Framing was also a finalist in last year’s Toronto Star’s Reader’s Choice Awards. This recognition further solidifies the shop’s reputation for excellence within the community.

During her decade of running Yellow House Framing, Kostoff has formed strong relationships with her customers, including prominent members of the Beach Guild of Fine Arts and other local artists.

She told Beach Metro Community News that her favourite aspect of operating her business has been following families’ journeys through time.

“The most rewarding part of the job is sharing in the lives and milestones of the families I’ve served over the years,” said Kostoff.

She has had clients come in to frame their child’s first drawing, and years later, she’s framing their graduation certificates.

Kostoff uses an “art focus” to ensure that all types of memories are protected in a way that can be proudly displayed in the home. She prides herself on offering accessible pricing points while focusing on preservation and presenting her clients with high-quality displays.

Currently, Yellow House Framing is holding a 10th anniversary sale with reduced prices on select mouldings.

Kostoff said she looks forward to serving the community for many years to come and is grateful for all of the individuals, families, and businesses that support her shop at 921 Kingston Rd. in Kingston Road Village.

For more information on Yellow House Framing, please go to https://www.yellowhousegallery.ca/