East End Vets at Main and Gerrard to put focus on modern, compassionate care

East End Vets, founded by Dr. Matt Spiegle (right), Dr. Lara Zahra (middle), and Kristen Likopulos (left), offers modern, compassionate pet care with a focus on staff well-being. Join them for a launch party, and shop dogs Pickle (left) and Zac (right) on June 2 and experience the new practice’s welcoming environment firsthand. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

BY ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Local residents are eagerly reserving their spots at East End Vets, an independent veterinary clinic with a modern approach to pet (and people) care, taking over the location of the former Main Street Vet Clinic at the northwest corner of Main Street and Gerrard Street East.

Founded by Dr. Matt Spiegle and Dr. Lara Zahra, former classmates from the 2008 veterinary medicine graduating class at Guelph University, East End Vets will be prioritizing the well-being of its human staff and clients.

“We want to be a different kind of vet,” said Spiegle. “We want to provide the kind of care that we want to receive as pet owners and create a work environment that we would want to work in as practitioners — kind of ‘un-corporate’ and homey.”

The practice’s Community Outreach Director and Socials Manager, Kristen Likopulos, designed the new clinic with a “simplistic West Coast/California vibe,” aligning with the aesthetic feel of the Beach community. The clinic features a beautiful terrazzo arch in the waiting room, exposed brick behind the reception, and light wood accents cut to resemble waves.

Despite parting ways professionally after graduation, Spiegle and Zahra maintained their friendship while working in various practices across the Greater Toronto Area. Last year, they decided to partner and open their own practice, blending their career experiences to create a clinic that provides care to animal companions while supporting practitioners.

According to a January 2024 report from the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, 30.5 per cent of veterinarians feel burnout, with 50 per cent of veterinary staff feeling the same. Twenty-nine percent of veterinary technicians said they would likely leave their practice in the next two years.

“We were both just at a point in our careers where we needed a change,” said Zahra said, highlighting the industry’s burnout and plummeting mental health due to staff shortages, a growing number of animal patients, and the round-the-clock stress of the job.

Within months, Spiegle and Zahra found the perfect location at Main and Gerrard, a neighbourhood where Spiegle and Likopulos live with their children.

Likopulos, who in addition to being the practice’s Community Outreach Director and Socials Manager is also Spiegle’s wife, commented on the “incredibly symbiotic partnership” between Spiegle and Zahra.

“They have different personalities, but the way they work together and share the same beliefs about pet care and a healthy workplace for staff, it’s something that people will feel when they come here.”

Both veterinarians bring a wealth of experience to East End Vets.

Spiegle, inspired by his veterinarian father, and Zahra, who has 16 years of experience in laparoscopic veterinary surgeries, are committed to providing less invasive, quicker-healing pet procedures.

Acknowledging the industry’s struggles, East End Vets is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of veterinary practitioners and supporting their staff daily.

“We’re hardline fostering an atmosphere for growth,” emphasized Spiegle.

This commitment is evident throughout the practice, which includes a fully stocked fridge in the staff area, ergonomic lift tables for large pets, a staff locker room with a full shower, and solar tunnels for natural light.

For their clients, East End Vets has created a safe and comfortable space for pets and their owners. The clinic offers refreshments and snacks in the waiting room to make the visit more pleasant.

Recognizing that accessibility can be a challenge for some, East End Vets also provides telemedicine alternatives for consultations and virtual care, ensuring that all pet owners can access quality veterinary services.

One of the standout features of East End Vets is their dedicated comfort room, specially designed for pet owners facing the heart-wrenching experience of saying goodbye to their companions. This room has comfortable seating and a private entrance and exit, allowing for a serene and private space during such a difficult time.

This thoughtful design stems from Spiegle and Likopulos’s own experience with a “traumatic and cold” euthanasia process for one of their dogs, inspiring them to create a more compassionate and supportive environment for others.

The entire clinic is also designed with Fear Free Practice guidelines in mind. This concept involves reducing stress and anxiety in pets, ultimately leading to a better experience for everyone involved, including pets, owners, and the veterinary team.

The waiting area is separated into sections for canine and feline clients to minimize stress, and there are different safe spaces throughout the building equipped with pheromone diffusers to create a calming atmosphere.

East End Vets prides itself on being a family-operated business and is excited to welcome pet owners to join their family.

The practice officially opens on Monday, May 27. There will be a launch party on Sunday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring face painting, pet portraits, drinks and snacks, and a chance to meet the team.

You can learn more about East End Vets on their website https://eastendvets.ca/ or visit them (and their friendly little shop dogs Zac and Pickle) in person at 170 Main St.