Toronto Roofing Industries Ltd. celebrating 20 years of serving the Beach and beyond

Tim Mulroy, founder of Toronto Roofing Industries Ltd., at a job at St. John the Baptist Norway Anglican Church on Woodbine Avenue, recently. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Toronto Roofing Industries Ltd. (TRI), a mainstay of the East Toronto roofing scene, is celebrating a significant milestone: 20 years of dedicated service to the local community.

Founded by Tim Mulroy, TRI has grown from a small, hands-on business into a trusted name for roofing and related services in the neighbourhood and throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Mulroy’s journey into roofing began almost 40 years ago with an unexpected twist of fate. Recovering from a motorcycle accident and out of work, he was approached by a roofer at a Royal Canadian Legion branch who asked for his help on a job.

“I haven’t done anything else since,” recalled Mulroy.

His experience as a sub-contractor and later as a roofing consultant for major engineering firms has equipped Mulroy with invaluable expertise and a profound respect for the trade, which he instills in his team members.

Reflecting on TRI’s early days, Mulroy shared an anecdote that perfectly illustrates the company’s commitment to clear communication and precision. Two decades ago, one of their first jobs was a full-roof replacement on Kingswood Road. However, things took an unexpected turn when the homeowner, calling from overseas, mentioned that the work had already started.

Confused, Mulroy assured him that the job had yet to be scheduled and that they always notified clients beforehand. Concerned, he visited the site to investigate. There, he discovered a crew diligently working on the roof – unfortunately, at the wrong address.

“Turns out there’s a Kingswood Road in Oakville,” said Mulroy. “Oops.”

From its inception, TRI has been primarily a residential roofing contractor. Over the years, the company has expanded its expertise to include commercial flat roofs and larger shingle jobs, such as townhouse complexes.

TRI offers an extensive range of services, from roof repairs, siding, and eavestroughs to masonry, skylights, and aluminum work. This diversification has allowed TRI to serve a broad client base with varied needs.

Mulroy estimated that TRI completes between 250 and 400 jobs annually, ranging from minor repairs to full-roof replacements.

“I’d estimate 70 per cent of our work is in the Beach area. I can say, there isn’t a street in the Beach area that we haven’t worked on. We’ve also done plenty of maintenance work at the Balmy Beach Club,” he noted.

This local focus has cemented TRI’s reputation as a dependable and community-oriented business.

TRI’s team is composed of specialized crews tailored to different aspects of roofing and construction. There are dedicated teams for flat roofs, sloped shingled roofs, aluminum jobs, and masonry work. This specialization ensures that each job is handled by experts, providing high-quality and efficient service.

Typically, an average-sized shingled roof can be completed in one day, while flat roofs might take one to two days.

The company’s vision and values are rooted in achieving and sustaining high performance. According to Mulroy, the key to TRI’s success lies in the deliberate choices made by its leadership.

“Many competing companies can, for a time, appear almost identical. But over time, their performances start to vary, revealing their true differences,” he explained.

TRI actively manages the interaction between leadership, strategy, innovation, and technical knowledge to produce outstanding and sustainable results.

Mulroy, a Beach resident for more than 35 years, expressed his deep appreciation for the neighbourhood’s support.

“Best thing about operating in the Beach? Great people. I can’t imagine a community like it anywhere else in Canada,” he told Beach Metro Community News.

As Toronto Roofing Industries Ltd. commemorates its 20th anniversary, it emphasizes two decades of commitment to quality service and community engagement; reflecting the company’s dedication to excellence in maintaining Toronto’s roofs and supporting local neighbourhoods.

To learn more about Toronto Roofing Industries Ltd. or book roofing services you can visit their website at https://www.torontoroofingindustries.com/