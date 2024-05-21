Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team thrilled to be back at Ted Reeve Arena; home opener set for May 24

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team begins its 2024 season with a game in St. Catharines on Wednesday, May 22. The home opener for the Beaches is at Ted Reeve Arena on Friday, May 24.

By JACK SKINNER

The Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team will play their season opener in St. Catharines against the Athletics on Wednesday, May 22, at Canada Games Arena.

After not being able to use Ted Reeve Arena because of renovations during the 2023 season and the 2022 playoff run, the Beaches are heading back to the Sand Box (which the team calls Ted Reeve Arena) for their home games during the upcoming 2024 season.

Toronto Beaches head coach Reilly O’Connor told Beach Metro Community News that the team was thrilled be back in the SandBox.

“We are thrilled to be back at Ted Reeve Arena,” he said. “This is a community-based team and we can’t wait to get involved in the community and see all of our local families out cheering us on again”.

On Friday, May 24, the Beaches will host the Burlington Blaze at Ted Reeve Arena for their home opener and first game back at the Sand Box in almost two years.

The Beaches recently partnered with the Nepean Knights, a Junior B and C team from Ottawa. Because of the partnership, the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) announced a special regular season showcase game to be played in Nepean, Ottawa on the Canada Day weekend between the Toronto Beaches and the Orangeville Northmen.

The game will be played on Saturday, June 29, at Howard Darwin Arena, the home of the Nepean Knights.

The Beaches have added some new key players for this coming season including goalie Thomas Kiazyk, who is currently on the Saskatchewan Rush roster, as well as a few players from the Nepean Knights.

The Beaches team has also partnered with the West Durham Ironheads.

O’Connor spoke about the newly partnered organizations (Nepean and West Durham).

“Our partnership with Nepean, as well as with the West Durham Ironheads, allows our organization to be deep in talent. We are very well set up for this summer and the current years ahead in large part because of our strong partnerships.”

The Beaches are looking forward to playing their 2024 season back at the Sand Box.

Below is the 2024 Toronto Beaches Jr A Lacrosse season schedule:

May 22 – @ St. Catharines Athletics

May 24 – Burlington Blaze

May 27 – @ Peterborough Jr. Lakers

May 30 – St. Catharines Athletics

June 3 – Six Nations Arrows

June 5 – @ Burlington Blaze

June 6 – Brampton Jr. Excelsiors

June 9 – @ Orangeville Northmen

June 12 – @ Oakville Buzz

June 13 – Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse

June 16 – @ Brampton Jr. Excelsiors

June 18 – @ Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse

June 20 – Whitby Warriors

June 21 – @ Whitby Warriors

June 24 – Mimico Mountaineers

June 26 – @ Six Nations Arrows

June 27 – Peterborough Jr. Lakers

June 29 – Orangeville Northmen (In Nepean, Ottawa)

July 5 – @ Mimico Mountaineers

July 8 – Oakville Buzz

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/