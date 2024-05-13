Man, 38, sought on charges in connection with alleged assault in Blake Street and Boultbee Avenue area

Toronto police are looking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on assault charges in connection with an alleged incident on May 8.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged assault in East Toronto last week.

Police were called to the area of Blake Street and Boultbee Avenue on Wednesday, May 8, at approximately 11:49 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

According to police, a man allegedly assaulted the victim during the altercation.

The victim did not sustain any injuries in the alleged incident, said police.

The suspect and the victim are known to each other, said police.

Ali Arif, 38, is wanted on a charge of assault and a charge of assault – choking.

He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a thin build and black hair.

An image has been released in the hopes that anyone with information on his whereabouts will contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com