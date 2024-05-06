Virtual meeting on plans for 40-storey residential building on 90 Eastdale Ave. site set for May 8

This artist's conception shows the proposed 40-storey residential building (left) on the south side of the existing apartment building (middle) at 90 Eastdale Ave. The building to the right (north) is the 35-storey residential building currently under construction at the corner of Lumsden Avenue.

A virtual community consultation meeting on plans to build a 40-storey residential building at 90 Eastdale Ave., just north of Secord Avenue, is set for the evening of Wednesday, May 8.

The proposal is part of the Phase 2 redevelopment of the site which already has a 35-storey residential building under construction to the north of the existing apartment building at 90 Eastdale Ave. (west side) just south of Lumsden Avenue.

The proposal being discussed on Wednesday is calling for the 31 rental townhouse units on the west-side of the Eastdale Avenue site (south of the existing apartment building at 90 Eastdale Ave.) to be demolished and replaced with a 40-storey building that has 546 residential units.

The proposed building will have 174 vehicle parking spots and 603 bicycle parking spaces.

As part of the proposal, a Rental Housing Demolition and Conversion application has been submitted with the City of Toronto for the replacement of the 31 rental units in the townhouses that will be torn down.

There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session at the virtual community consultation meeting which takes place on May 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

To take part in the meeting either by phone or online, please go to http://www.toronto.ca/cpconsultations to register and receive a call-in number or a link.

For more information, please contact Sean Gunther, city planner, at sean.gunther@toronto.ca or by calling 416-392-7371.