Beacher Sandra Wendland competing in Canada’s Ultimate Challenge with The Green Team

Sandra Wendland hosted a viewing party to celebrate her participation in Canada's Ultimate Challenge television show on CBC. The party was held April 28 at the Wolfe Tone Irish Pub on Queen Street East in the Beach. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Sandra Wendland, a Beach resident and mother of two, took on an extraordinary journey as a contestant on the second season of Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, a CBC reality competition series that transforms the Canadian landscape into an obstacle course.

Being in the best shape of her life and having a background as a personal fitness trainer, Wendland was prepared for the physical challenges she would encounter on the show but admitted she wasn’t ready for the emotional and mental hurdles she faced during The Challenge.

Describing herself as a “competitive alpha female,” Sandra’s past as a competitive soccer player, fitness trainer, and boot camp instructor is a part of what fuels her constant pursuit of physical challenges.

But Canada’s Ultimate Challenge still tested her in ways she never anticipated, revealing emotional and mental aspects she wasn’t fully prepared for.

“The first week of isolation was like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” Wendland shared. “Complete loneliness. You’re just caged up, you have no outlet, and then all of a sudden, you’re thrown into a challenge with complete strangers.”

The show commenced with the players’ first challenge in St. John’s, Newfoundland, where Wendland met her team members, The Green Team, consisting of Darko Boskovic, Ninko Pangilinan, and Shasily Matowe for the first time and 10 minutes later had to collaborate with them to complete the challenge.

On Sunday, April 28, Wendland hosted a season premiere viewing party at The Wolfe Tone Irish Pub in the Beach with support from pub manager Rebecca O’Malley. The event drew a large crowd of eager supporters to the Queen Street East pub, eager to cheer on Wendland as she kicked off the season with a bang.

Wendland is very grateful for the overwhelming support she’s been receiving since the season premiered.

“I’m getting texts from people all the time saying ‘Team Sandy!’ It’s been so amazing,” she remarked.

Now that she has finished the filming of her recent TV experience, Wendland is back to her life in the Beach. A realtor with CREW & Co Royal Lepage Estate Realty primarily serving East Toronto, she also runs Sweat with Sandy fitness programs tailored for local women and moms. The fitness program aims to enhance both the physical and mental well-being of those involved, and Wendland is proud to be an active member of the community.

“I’m really involved in the community,” she said. “My kids go to Courcelette, I’m a Balmy Beach Club member, I train other great women in the community and I sell houses here. This is just the most amazing neighbourhood, and I’m never ever leaving.”

As Wendland’s journey on Canada’s Ultimate Challenge continues to unfold, she said that it’s clear to viewers who watch the show that her experience has changed her life.

Canada’s Ultimate Challenge presented Wendland with a unique opportunity for significant personal growth.

She said she took up journaling, meditation, and looking inward – reflecting on how she had approached many obstacles in her life.

After her week of isolation to start the show, Wendland emphasized the importance of human connection; a lesson that she believes resonates deeply with others living in today’s “very busy world”.

Amidst the trials and triumphs of Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, Wendland found personal growth and lifelong friendships. As she navigated the physical and mental obstacles of the show, she said she learned invaluable lessons that would have on her life beyond the competition.

Episodes of the show that have already aired can be viewed on CBC Gem. The next new episode will be broadcast on Sunday, May 5 on CBC.

For more information on Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, please go to https://gem.cbc.ca/canadas-ultimate-challenge