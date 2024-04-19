Subway closure between Woodbine and Kennedy stations set for weekend of April 20 and 21

A subway train heads westbound from Victoria Park Station in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

There will be no subway service on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth line) between Woodbine and Kennedy stations on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, 2024 for track work.

Shuttle buses will operate from Woodbine to Kennedy stations, and stop at the closed subway stations in between (Main Street and Victoria Park).

The closure will begin as of 6 a.m. on April 20 and continue through until the subway section’s re-opening at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 22.

The closure between Woodbine and Kennedy will not impact subway service on the night of Friday, April 19. The last westbound train will leave Kennedy station at approximately 2:16 a.m. on the morning of April 20.

Woodbine and Kennedy are both accessible stations. Riders who require any assistance during their journey are asked to please speak to TTC staff. Two Wheel-Trans vehicles will be available for any customer requiring assistance between Woodbine and Kennedy stations.

All other stations along the route of the subway closure will remain open for the purchase of PRESTO fares and connection to surface routes.