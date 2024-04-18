In My Opinion: Volunteering with Beach Metro News is a tradition passed down through three-generations of my family

Three generations of Beach Metro newspaper carriers, ready to get out on a sunny spring day to drop the most recent issue off to our neighbours. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope (second from the left).

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

This National Volunteer Week, I found myself reflecting on the cherished memories and family traditions tied to my lifelong involvement with Beach Metro Community News.

Members of my family, spanning three generations, have been dedicated volunteers with this not-for-profit publication, committed to serving East Toronto and fostering community connection.

Growing up in the heart of the Beach, near Kew Gardens and the iconic Boardwalk, delivering the newspaper has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. It’s not just about distributing papers; it’s about bonding with my family, connecting with neighbours, and supporting a vital community resource.

Memories of my childhood days flood back as I now navigate the streets of East York with my four young children and a bundle of papers under our stroller carrying nine-month-old Aedyn.

Three-year-old Ronin eagerly hands out the papers to his older siblings between his deliveries to doorsteps or directly into the hands of our neighbours. Ronin often extends deliveries beyond our street, excitedly delivering copies to his preschool teachers whenever a new edition is out.

A couple of weeks ago, I patiently taught six-year-old Killian the art of folding a newspaper to fit into a tight mailbox slot, a lesson taught to me by my father at a similar age… even though Killian’s primary struggle right now is still to reach the mailbox, to begin with.

Watching eight-year-old Piper dart from house to house with lightning speed and agility, loudly highlighting to her siblings across the street that she’s almost completed her route and will have extra time to play on her scooter, echoes the spirited races my younger sister Shelley and I engaged in on our biweekly paper-delivery day two decades ago.

Beach Metro Community News has been woven into the fabric of my life from an early age. Cold winter mornings were often spent cozied up in the kitchen next to the radiator, radio murmuring in the background, as I read articles – or at least attempted to – that often surpassed my adolescent level of comprehension.

On rainy days, our leftover newspapers doubled as makeshift drop mats for countless arts and crafts projects, a tradition that lives on in my own home 25 years later.

I’m proud to be part of a family tradition of volunteering with Beach Metro Community News. From my parents to me and now these excited children, three generations are dedicating their time to delivering newspapers, supporting events, and contributing to the publication’s operations.

However, as we observe National Volunteer Week, it’s essential to recognize the need for more volunteers. According to recent insights from Volunteer Canada, 40 per cent of Canadian charities have reported a sustained surge in demand for their services. Yet, there has been a notable decline in volunteers, with 55 per cent of Canadian charities reporting fewer volunteers than before the pandemic.

These statistics underscore the urgent need for volunteers to support organizations such as Beach Metro Community News.

As a not-for-profit publication, Beach Metro relies on its volunteers to support its mission of keeping our community informed and engaged. Our volunteer delivery efforts directly contribute to the publication’s ability to serve our neighbourhood and address pressing societal challenges.

Despite the obstacles, volunteers like us are crucial in fostering community resilience and wellbeing. Every moment matters, especially during times of uncertainty and challenge.

Beach Metro Community News is currently seeking captains and carriers to continue on the mission of getting a newspaper into every local mailbox. If you’re interested in joining our family and becoming a volunteer with Beach Metro, please reach out today to Melinda Drake at melinda@beachmetro.com