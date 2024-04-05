Shoreview Veterinary Hospital to prioritize health of pets, their owners, and clinic staff

Dr. Nigel Skinner and Tracy MacTaggart at the site of the Shoreview Veterinary Hospital on Kingston Road, scheduled to open later this spring. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Shoreview Veterinary Hospital, set to open its doors later this spring on Kingston Road, plans to be a leading provider of modern veterinary care for the East Toronto community.

Led by Dr. Nigel Skinner, a veterinarian with more than 20 years of experience, and his wife, Tracy MacTaggart, who brings a wealth of management expertise from her previous career in the television industry, Shoreview embodies the passion and commitment of its founders.

For Skinner and MacTaggart, the journey to opening Shoreview has been both a professional endeavour and a personal mission.

Having resided in the Beach neighbourhood since 2006, they have deep roots in the community and a profound understanding of the needs of its residents, both human and four-legged.

Skinner’s previous experience operating a veterinary clinic on Queen Street East provided invaluable insights into the local landscape and shaped the vision that he and MacTaggart have for Shoreview.

After selling their practice in 2019 and taking some time to travel, including indulging Skinner’s passion for scuba diving and underwater photography, they were inspired to start a new chapter with a new clinic and a renewed focus on innovation and employee well-being.

“People who work in this industry do so out of a real love and affinity for pets,” said Skinner. “At Shoreview, we plan to prioritize rewarding our staff for their care and commitment and ensure they find joy and fulfillment in their roles.”

The veterinary industry in Canada, like many other sectors, has undergone significant transformations in recent years.

The rise of digital healthcare, telemedicine, and the COVID-19 pandemic have reshaped the landscape, presenting challenges and opportunities.

One pressing issue is the alarming burnout rate among veterinarians, exacerbated by staff shortages and the demanding nature of the job. A 2022 study published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association revealed that veterinarians in Canada were disproportionately affected by mental health issues.

“People might not realize the challenges facing our [veterinary] industry and those who work within it,” said Skinner.

“So we really want to prioritize putting our staff first because we know from our own experience that their well-being directly impacts the quality of care we can provide to our patients.”

In this context, Shoreview will be dedicated to not only the well-being of its pet patients and the client experience of their owners but also in prioritizing the well-being and experience of the individuals who serve them.

“It’s not so much that we’re ‘rethinking’ how vets should operate. This is really how it always should have been,” said MacTaggart.

Despite the well-documented shortage of veterinary practitioners, Skinner and MacTaggart have encountered no challenges in assembling their team for the clinic, underscoring the growing need for better work-life balance within the veterinary profession.

Skinner and MacTaggart are committed to creating a practice that prioritizes patient care and employee satisfaction. By offering competitive compensation, flexible schedules, professional development opportunities, and a supportive work environment, they aim to attract and retain top talent.

As they prepare to open their doors, Skinner and MacTaggart are eager to serve the community they call home and to create new meaningful connections with local pet owners and their furry companions.

The Shoreview Veterinary Hospital will occupy the entire 3,000-square foot ground floor of the newly built The Hunt Club condominium at 1318 Kingston Rd., just east of Fallingbrook Road and directly across the street from the Toronto Hunt Club golf course.

“We don’t just want to be a vet’s clinic ‘in’ the community,” said MacTaggart. “We want to be ‘part of ‘ the community.”

The Shoreview Veterinary Hospital website will be launching soon.

For now, you can follow along for updates on the Instagram account @shoreviewvetstoronto.