Dentonia Park among Toronto’s five city run golf courses set to open today

The City of Toronto's Dentonia Park Golf Course is located at 781 Victoria Park Ave., just north of the Victoria Park subway station. The city's five municipal courses will be open for play as of today (Saturday, March 30).

Toronto’s other four municipally run golf courses are Tam 0’Shanter in Scarborough, Don Valley in North York, Humber Valley in Etobicoke and Scarlett Woods in the Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue area.

Toronto’s municipally run public golf courses are affordable, high quality and TTC-accessible. Each course has unique characteristics and offers something for all skill levels.

According to a city news release, golf at the municipal courses continues to grow in popularity with an increase of nearly 15,000 more rounds played last year than during the previous year. A record high of more than 240,000 rounds were played in 2023, said the news release.

Tee-off start times vary throughout the season at the courses, end at dusk and are staggered 10 minutes apart throughout the day. As daylight hours extend, tee times will adjust to allow for dawn to dusk play.

In the news release the city said it has partnered with Thistle Golf Ltd. to manage play, pro shops, as well as food and beverage services at all five of its municipal courses.

Those wishing to play are encouraged to book tee times up to seven days in advance through the city’s website at www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/recreation/golf/

Golf club rentals are available from the pro shop at each clubhouse. At Humber Valley, an accessible golf cart is available at no cost to golfers with mobility needs. The accessible golf cart may be requested when booking a tee time.