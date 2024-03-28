Owner of two Toronto jewelry stores charged with fraud and theft; police believe there may be more victims

Toronto police have arrested a 67-year-old man in connection with alleged fraud and theft at two jewelry stores.

A man who operated jewelry stores on Danforth Avenue and Bloor Street East has been charged with fraud and theft by Toronto police.

In a news release on the afternoon of Thursday, March 28, police said between August of 2023 and February of 2024 a man operated Amiza Diamon (345 Bloor St. E.) and Inaza Diamond (543 Danforth Ave.) jewelry stores.

According to police, victims would go to the stores and drop off jewelry for repairs or appraisals. Police allege a man would also offer loan services to the stores’ customers. When the victims returned to pick up their jewelry, police alleged that the store was closed and the man would not return the items.

On Wednesday, March 27, Amin Hasmani, 67, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of fraud, two counts of theft and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said they believe there may be other victims and the investigation is continuing.

As part of the ongoing investigation, an image of the accused has been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com