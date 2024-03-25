The Beaches named Group of the Year at Juno Awards in Halifax

The Beaches on the red carpet at The Juno Awards in Halifax on Sunday, March 24. The Beaches won Juno Awards for Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year. Photo courtesy CARAS/Ryan Bolton Photography.

Local band The Beaches were big winners at The Juno Awards over the weekend as they were named Group of the Year and also won Rock Album of the Year at the annual event celebrating the best in Canadian music.

The 2024 Juno Awards were presented in Halifax on the weekend of Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24.

The Beaches were presented with the Group of the Year award by Canadian music legend Anne Murray on Sunday night in the nationally televised Juno Awards show.

Being named Group of the Year was the fourth Juno Award that The Beaches have won since they were named Breakthrough Group of they Year six years ago.

The band members are Eliza Enman-McDaniel, sisters Jordan and Kylie Miller, and Leandra Earl. Enman-McDaniel and the Miller sisters all grew up in the Beach.

“To all the young girls watching, go start bands with your best friends,” said Kylie Miller to the live audience in Halifax and those watching on television as The Beaches accepted the award for Group of the Year.

On Saturday, March 23, as part of The Juno Awards weekend in Halifax, The Beaches won Rock Album of the Year for their album Blame My Ex.

