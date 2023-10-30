The Beaches set to return home to Toronto with pair of shows this week at Massey Hall

The Beaches will be playing Massey Hall on Nov. 1 and 2. Photo: The Beaches.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

The Beaches are set to make a triumphant return to their hometown with two highly-anticipated shows at the iconic Massey Hall on Nov. 1 and 2.

As the city awaits their arrival, Beach Metro Community News had the chance to catch up with The Beaches’ drummer, Eliza Enman-McDaniel, to dive into their latest achievements, their roots in Toronto, and what fans can expect at the upcoming shows.

Performing at Massey Hall is a dream come true for The Beaches. “We are so honoured and excited to be playing Massey Hall; it’s definitely a venue that’s been on all of our bucket lists for a while. It’s going to be one for the books,” said Enman-McDaniel.

While every city has its unique charm, hometown shows carry a distinctive sentimental value, she said. The Beaches had their post-COVID comeback show at History, a venue in the Beach neighbourhood where three of the four band members grew up.

The Beaches have been riding high on the success of their album Blame My Ex, and notably the viral hit Blame Brett.

Enman-McDaniel shared, “It means so much to us that this record is resonating so much with people going through heartache. But the record also can mean something to you even if you’re in a perfectly healthy relationship. The album is about what happens to you after heartbreak, and we’re so happy that so many people can find meaning in the message we’re trying to convey.”

It’s widely known that The Beaches band was named after the neighbourhood where members, Eliza, Jordan, and Kylie, grew up. When asked about their favourite things to do when back in the neighbourhood, Enman McDaniel revealed that while the area is ever-undergoing changes, there are some places that remain must-visits for the members.

“We love Murphy’s Law (currently closed while a condo is built behind it) for a quick drink, Xola’s for Mexican food, and we also love Yumei Sushi,” said Enman-McDaniel. “Whenever I come back to visit the neighbourhood, I just really enjoy walking around and reminiscing on growing up here. It really was the best place to grow up, and I have so many amazing memories.”

The Beaches have recently received a nomination for Best Canadian Act at the 2023 MTV EMAs. Enman-McDaniel expressed the band’s excitement on the nomination, continuing to say how incredibly honoured they are to be listed among the other iconic nominees such as Shania Twain, Drake, Jamie Fine, and Charlotte Cardin.

In addition to the Massey Hall shows The Beaches also headlined at the NHL Heritage Classic outdoor hockey game played in Edmonton on Sunday, Oct. 29.

When asked how The Beaches ended up headlining for such a significant hockey event, Enman-McDaniel shared that the NHL reached out directly, asking if they were interested.

“We are Leafs fans, but we’re excited to watch Edmonton and Calgary battle it out,” she said prior to the band’s performance.

Being part of such an important hockey game, with hockey being a culturally significant sport in Canada, holds particular significance. “I personally loved watching hockey growing up, so it is very exciting,” said Enman-McDaniel. “We are so honoured to be part of the Heritage Classic this year.”

