In My Opinion: Your support helps keep the doors open at Beach Metro Community News

By SUSAN LEGGE

PUBLISHER AND GENERAL MANAGER

In a community like the Beach, where everyone has a story to tell, our newsroom’s front door has been open since 1972 to spotlight issues that matter most to residents.

Each March since 2022, our 50th anniversary, we put out the call on our front page for your financial support and your response is what keeps us going.

This year, we rallied local journalists in our community to underscore the important role local journalism plays in our collective narrative, and they certainly rose to the occasion. Fifty journalists lent their names to our fundraising drive. Thank you!

As we navigate the ever-changing media landscape, let’s not forget the irreplaceable role of local journalism. It’s more than just headlines; it’s about empowering people with information, and ensuring transparency and integrity in our local affairs. Reflecting on moments, big or small, captured in our pages, we’re reminded of the close connection we share with our readers.

Our newsroom welcomes not only wandering cats but a diverse array of individuals and groups with stories to share — local business owners, non-profit organizations, BIAs, artists, musicians, authors, teachers, sports clubs, tradespeople, professionals, and more, walk through our door daily.

We also welcome student journalists every year, and value their fresh insights and perspectives.

Amidst the closures of countless news outlets across Canada, including 70 Metroland community newspapers last year, we’re proud to report we posted a modest profit in 2023.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers, board of directors, interns, and staff, as well as the unwavering support of our advertisers, readers, and supporters.

We hope we can count on you again this year, and thank you for keeping local journalism alive in the Beach.

You can become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter by going to https://beachmetro.com/donations/support-beach-metro-news