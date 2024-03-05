In My Opinion: Beach Metro’s dedication to good local journalism and keeping our community strong continues

Beach Metro Community News celebrates the start of its 53rd year of publishing this month. The paper's first edition was printed in March of 1972.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

EDITOR, BEACH METRO COMMUNITY NEWS

As this newspaper begins its 53rd year, I want to celebrate Beach Metro Community News’ dedication to good local journalism and why that is important to you.

Right now in the free world, democracy is under attack.

And the stage for this attack has been prepared by the gutting of good local journalism across not just Canada and the United States but other democratic countries.

Good journalism holds politicians and corporations to account, upholds the values of democratic government, the rule of law, and free speech. It also celebrates the good in our communities and the events and actions that bring us together for the benefit or enjoyment of all.

What good journalism doesn’t do is blur the lines of accountability; knowingly spread wrong information; or misinform for an ideological or political purpose.

Yet there is so much out there in the world of digital information and social media that tries to call itself journalism but is nothing of the sort. They are propaganda machines working to turn impressionable or vulnerable people against each other and make enemies of those who don’t share their political, religious or social ideologies.

You may want to say that’s not happening here in Canada, but please take an honest look around and understand that it already is.

These are scary times. And that’s why a trusted and objective press is so important. I know I’ve said it before, but it’s an absolute fact that good local journalism makes for a strong community. A strong and independent press is a cornerstone of how our free country is supposed to work. But in far too many communities the voice of local journalism is gone.

I’m sure you’ve heard about the closures of local radio stations by Bell Media recently which saw a lot of good journalists lose their jobs. In September of last year, Metroland Media closed 70 of its community papers across Ontario. Those are now communities where democracy has been weakened.

There are days here at Beach Metro Community News when I wonder if we are going to be the last newspaper standing.

I hope not. But I promise you we’ll go down swinging.

If you would like to read more about the history of our newspaper (which published its first edition as Ward 9 Community News on March 1, 1972, and changed to the name Beach Metro Community News in 1988) here is an excellent article by longtime general manager Sheila Blinoff to read:

https://beachmetro.com/2021/03/09/beach-metro-news-begins-its-50th-year/