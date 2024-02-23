Black History Month Open House at Toronto Fire Academy on Eastern Avenue set for Saturday

Hosted by the Toronto Fire Services Black Staff Network and Toronto Fire Services, a Black History Month Open House at the Toronto Fire Academy on Eastern Avenue is set for Saturday, Feb. 24.

The Black History Month Open House is set to take place at the Toronto Fire Academy, 895 Eastern Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Everyone is welcome to attend and visitors to the open house are invited to meet with members of the Toronto Fire Services Black Staff Network (who are hosting the event) and other city firefighters.

There will also be fire safety activities and information for those visiting as well technical/rescue demonstrations, and equipment displays. Visitors will also get a chance to meet Sparky the Fire Dog.

Those attending will also have an opportunity to learn more about careers in the Toronto Fire Services.

For more information on Saturday’s Black History Month Open House at the Toronto Fire Academy, please visit Toronto Fire Services on X (formerly Twitter) at https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire