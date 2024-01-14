In My Opinion: Sustainable fashion, wildflower seed bombs among tips on how to become a greener community

Rudbeckias are native pollinator plants. Beach Metro Community News file photo.

By SOFIA TRAID

GUEST COLUMN

We are all aware of climate change and the effects it has on the future of our planet. For future generations to enjoy what our planet has to offer we need to start making changes to our everyday life.

In this article you will learn about small changes you can make at home and at an affordable price that will have a positive impact on the environment.

Seed Bombs

Seed bombs are balls of soil, native seeds and clay that are thrown into vacant lots to generate more green spaces. And you can easily make them at home by just following a few simple steps!

Step 1: In a bowl mix 1 cup of native seeds (you can get these from plants around the neighborhood), 5 cups of compost or soil and 2-3 cups of clay powder or clay soil. Fun Fact: Some cat litters are made of clay so you can use that instead of normal clay!

Step 2: Slowly mix in water until everything sticks together

Step 3: Make balls out of the mixture

Step 4: Let them dry in a sunny place.

Step 5: Go outside and throw them in public spots to grow new plants!

Cleaning Products

Most cleaning products you see on the shelves are incredibly harmful to the environment due to plastic packaging and chemicals that contribute to water and air pollution.

Did you know that most cleaning products contain two per cent of diluted solution and 98 per cent water? Not to mention the amount of fossil fuels used when shipping.

Thankfully, nowadays there are alternative solutions to these problems. Buying non-toxic cleaning tablets with plastic free packaging will not only cut down the number of emissions significantly but also help you save money due to the fact that you will not be spending money on a product made of 98 per cent water.

Another alternative is to simply make your own! Here is an easy recipe to make toxic-free dishwasher tabs:

Step 1: In a bowl mix 2 cups of baking soda, ½ cup of citric acid, 2 cups of sodium percarbonate and (optional) ½ cup of salt. Note: if you are using your hand to mix, put on gloves to avoid damaging your skin. You can also use a spoon or spatula to mix.

Step 2: Slowly add ½ cup of white vinegar.

Step 3: Add 20 drops of essential oil.

Step 4: Fill ice cube trays with the paste and press the paste down to make it as compact as possible. Let it sit for 24 hours.

Step 5: Use the tablets!

Nearby plastic-free refill stations are located at:

Urban Bulk & Refill – 1380 Queen St. E.

Green & Frugal – 918 Kingston Rd.

The Green Jar – 1061 St Clair Ave. W.

Eco + Amour – 30 Bertrand Ave. unit A12

Fast Fashion

Overconsumption has become one of the biggest environmental problems and most of us are responsible for it. Fast fashion is the mass production of cheap, trendy clothes that result in significant environmental and labour issues.

Although shopping is a pleasant activity for many, we should keep some things in mind while doing it.

When buying new clothes look for sustainable materials that will last for a long time to avoid re-buying the same piece multiple times.

More tips to avoid fast fashion: Invest in timeless pieces, shop local, buy second-hand, buy ethically made clothing.

The most impactful solution is to change our habits and to stop buying things we do not need or that will be worn once and thrown out.

Food Waste

Canada is one of the biggest food wasters on the planet. Each year Canada loses over $31 billion in lost food products.

Worldwide 30 per cent of food is lost. When food is wasted all of the resources that went into making it are wasted too. This accounts for 1.4 billion hectares of wasted land and 250 km2 of wasted water annually. Food waste is also responsible for eight to 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite this, one in five families in Canada live in food insecurity. Reducing food waste by 50 per cent would provide enough food to feed all of these people and more!

To reduce food waste at home:

– Plan meals

– Reuse leftovers

– Donate food

– Understand best before dates. They are not expiry dates, but the dates of when the product is at its peak quality.

– Keep your fridge organized

Nearby food banks are located at:

Grace Pascoe Care Centre – 72 Main St.

Bluffs Food Bank – 33 East Rd.

Thorncliffe Food Bank – 1 Leaside Park Dr #5B.

Pop Up Food Bank – 3330 Danforth Ave.

Harmony Community Food Centre – 2 Gower St.

These changes might seem small but if everyone takes part in some of these actions we can make an impactful difference on our community.

— Sofia Traid is a high school student in East Toronto.