East Toronto showed its holiday spirit on the way to Christmas Day

December 25, 2023December 21, 2023
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus can take a break after all their hard work leading up to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here they are the Beaches Santa Claus Parade. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

Merry Christmas to all of our Beach Metro Community News readers!

Your local newspaper has been out and about this month and last covering community events over the holiday season.

Beach Metro staff and volunteers were especially happy to be able to take part once again in the Beaches Santa Claus Parade which returned in late November after an absence of three years.

Below you will see photos from the parade and some of the other many holiday events we’ve been covering.

Since today is Christmas Day, we here at Beach Metro Community News thought it would be a good idea to share some of the photos we have been taking over the past several weeks of community events.

As readers will notice, breakfast (and especially if there are pancakes) is Santa’s favourite meal of the day. He certainly had his fill and then some of pancakes this year, all of which helped fuel him up for his travels on Christmas Eve and early into Christmas Day morning.

Carolling in the Park at Glen Stewart Park in the Beach was another event we covered. We also took photos at the Hanukkah Menorah Candle Lighting celebration at the entrance to Kew Gardens earlier this month.

Another event we took photos and wrote a story about was Santa In The Beach at Kew Gardens presented by The Beach BIA and sponsored by local realtor Shea Warrington of Shea Sells Boutique Royal LePage. ( https://beachmetro.com/2023/11/26/santa-in-the-beach-celebration-sees-big-crowds-turn-out-for-photos-and-tree-lighting/ )

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Remember to be kind to each other and to continue to help out and support this great East Toronto community and the people, businesses and organizations that make it such a special place.

 

Santa is joined by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, event sponsor realtor Shea Warrington of Royal LePage, and The Beach BIA Executive Director Paul Bieksa, at the tree lighting ceremony for the Santa In The Beach celebration on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Kew Gardens. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.
A family gets their photo taken with Santa during the Santa In The Beach celebration in Kew Gardens on Nov. 25. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.
Malcolm, 5, and Vanessa, 7, visited with Black Santa when he stopped by at Old’s Cool General Store in East York on Sunday, Dec. 10, afternoon. Photo by Alan Shackleton.
Beach Metro Community News was happy to take part in the Beaches Santa Claus Parade along Kingston Road on Nov. 19. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.
The Malvern Collegiate Institute marching band took part in the Beaches Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 19. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.
The Beach Metro Community News team had some great Santa’s helpers in Killian and Piper as they delivered candy to children along the route of the Beaches Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 19. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.
The Beach Hebrew Institute hosted a Menorah Lighting Ceremony for the third night of Hanukkah on Dec. 7 at Kew Gardens. Photo by Susan Legge.
Youngsters meet with Santa at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11’s Pancake Breakfast with Santa held earlier this month. Photo by Alan Shackleton.
Hamper the Reindeer was on hand to help youngsters enjoy the Breakfast with Santa and Hamper event at Community Centre 55 earlier this month. Photo by Alan Shackleton.
Tony Rumolo (from sponsor the East York Rotary Club) and family with Santa at the Community Centre 55 breakfast. Photo by Alan Shackleton.
Beach residents gathered for Carolling in the Park at Glen Stewart Park on the night of Dec. 12. Photo by Susan Legge.
A big crowd turned out for the Beaches Recreation Centre’s Pancake Breakfast with Santa on the morning of Dec. 16. Photo by Alan Shackleton.
Gene Domagala and his son Frank pose for a photo with Santa during the Beaches Recreation Centre’s Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 16. Photos by Alan Shackleton.
