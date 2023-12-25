East Toronto showed its holiday spirit on the way to Christmas Day

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus can take a break after all their hard work leading up to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here they are the Beaches Santa Claus Parade. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

Merry Christmas to all of our Beach Metro Community News readers!

Your local newspaper has been out and about this month and last covering community events over the holiday season.

Beach Metro staff and volunteers were especially happy to be able to take part once again in the Beaches Santa Claus Parade which returned in late November after an absence of three years.

Below you will see photos from the parade and some of the other many holiday events we’ve been covering.

Since today is Christmas Day, we here at Beach Metro Community News thought it would be a good idea to share some of the photos we have been taking over the past several weeks of community events.

As readers will notice, breakfast (and especially if there are pancakes) is Santa’s favourite meal of the day. He certainly had his fill and then some of pancakes this year, all of which helped fuel him up for his travels on Christmas Eve and early into Christmas Day morning.

Carolling in the Park at Glen Stewart Park in the Beach was another event we covered. We also took photos at the Hanukkah Menorah Candle Lighting celebration at the entrance to Kew Gardens earlier this month.

Another event we took photos and wrote a story about was Santa In The Beach at Kew Gardens presented by The Beach BIA and sponsored by local realtor Shea Warrington of Shea Sells Boutique Royal LePage. ( https://beachmetro.com/2023/11/26/santa-in-the-beach-celebration-sees-big-crowds-turn-out-for-photos-and-tree-lighting/ )

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Remember to be kind to each other and to continue to help out and support this great East Toronto community and the people, businesses and organizations that make it such a special place.