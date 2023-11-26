Santa In The Beach celebration sees big crowds turn out for photos and tree lighting

Santa is joined by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, event sponsor Shea Warrington of Shea Sells Boutique real estate, and The Beach BIA Executive Director Paul Bieksa, at the tree lighting ceremony for the Santa In The Beach celebration on Saturday at Kew Gardens. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Kew Gardens transformed into a true sight of holiday delight as hundreds of families gathered for their chance at a magical encounter with Santa Claus. Hosted by The Beach BIA and sponsored by local businesses, this festive event was a celebration of community spirit and joy.

The Beach BIA has been hosting an annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony for over a decade, but it was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, according to Paul Bieksa, executive director of the BIA, since coming back the event has been “revitalized and reimagined.” It’s his hope that this event, and the other events the BIA hosts, are a reminder that Queen Street East is a welcoming place to spend time, find a thoughtful gift, enjoy delicious food, and support the local community.

“Events like these are only possible with the continued support of locals supporting local businesses,” he added.

Among the sponsors, local realtor Shae Warrington of Shea Sells Boutique spearheaded a toy drive in support of Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas Program.

Warrington expressed gratitude for all the toys that were donated.

“The goal was to have everyone bring a toy for Centre 55, we had such a large pile! We also provided a QR code so that people who didn’t bring their toy with them can donate that way,” said Warrington.

Photographer Alisa Arbuckle of Ali-Oop photography captured over 150 family photos taken with Santa in a whirlwind 3.5 hours.

The festivities were an array of activities tailored for kids, a surprise appearance by The Grinch, and live carolers. The day-long event was concluded by a tree lighting ceremony that brought the community together, signaling the conclusion of Santa’s visit.

This marked the second consecutive weekend that Santa spread joy in the community, following his sleigh ride through the Beaches Santa Claus Parade.