Scarborough Southwest Byelection 2023: Candidates Forum hosted by Scarborough ACORN set for evening of Nov. 14

A Candidates Forum for those running for councillor in this month’s Scarborough Southwest byelection is slated for the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The forum will be hosted by Scarborough ACORN and will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the West Scarborough Neighbourhood Community Centre, 313 Pharmacy Ave.

Scarborough ACORN is part of the ACORN Canada group, an independent national organization of low and moderate income people with more than 160,000 members.

Voters in Scarborough Southwest, and specifically renters, are encouraged to attend tonight’s forum to find out where the candidates stand on affordable housing.

To RSVP for tonight’s meeting, please call 416-461-9233 or tofield1@acorncanada.org.

For more information, please visit https://acorncanada.org/locations/toronto-acorn/

There are 23 candidates registered to run in the Scarborough Southwest councillor byelection that will take place on Nov. 30.

The candidates are:

Malik Ahmad; Corey David; Malika Ghous,; Thomas Hall; Peter Handjis; Jessica Hines; Marzia Hoque; Almagir Hussain; Anthony Internicola; Syed Jaffery; Naser Kaid; Parthi Kandavel; Walayat Khan; Angus Mackenzie; MD Abdullah Al Mamun; Suman Roy; Keven Rupasinghe; Sudip Shome; Anna Sidiropoulos; Sandeep Srivastava; Trevor Sutton; Reginald Tull; and Manny Zanders.