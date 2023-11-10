Toronto police seek help identifying suspects wanted in alleged roofing scams

Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying two men in connection with alleged roofing scams.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying two men wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged roofing scam taking place in Toronto and surrounding areas.

According to Toronto police, two men are claiming to be the owners of a company called Alfa Masonary. Police allege the two men attend homes and advise the homeowners that emergency roof or chimney repairs are required.

The men allegedly pressure the homeowners to to hire the company to make repairs and then negotiate a cash deal, police said. Once the men begin work they allegedly tell the homeowner even more repair work is necessary and then demand another cash payment. Police said when the men receive the other cash payment, they do not return to finish the work and cease all communication with the homeowner.

These types of incidents have been taking place throughout Toronto, including many in the Beach area. This particular investigation is being led by officers in Scarborough’s 43 Division.

The first suspect is described as having a medium build and a short black beard. He was wearing a black and white plaid jacket, light blue jeans and a grey hat with a black brim.

The second suspect is described as having a medium build, blond hair and a short blond beard. He was wearing a blue plaid jacket, with blue jeans.

Police have released images of the two men in the hopes that someone will recognize them and provide information leading to their arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https:www.222tips.com

As part of news release issued this week, Toronto police are asking residents to be wary of people offer unsolicited repair work to their homes and to consider the following safety tips:

Be wary of any unsolicited persons offering a service, such as roofing repairs

Do not be rushed into making a decision

Look for paperwork with company letterhead, such as contracts

Contact the alleged company by phone to ensure the person is employed by them

Do not provide a large down payment

For more information on how to be aware of potential scams, please see this video: