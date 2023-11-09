East Toronto Remembrance Day ceremonies planned for morning of Saturday, Nov. 11

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Beach cenotaph in Kew Gardens Park from 2022 is shown in this Beach Metro Community News file photo. This year's Remembrance Day ceremony is set for Saturday, Nov. 11.

Remembrance Day ceremonies are being planned for the Beach, East York and southwest Scarborough on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Beach ceremony takes place at the Kew Gardens cenotaph on Queen Street East opposite Bellefair Avenue. The Beach ceremony begins with a parade of veterans from Corpus Christi Church on Lockwood Road at 10:30 a.m. to Kew Gardens. The official ceremony at the cenotaph starts at 10:55 a.m.

In East York, the ceremony takes place at the East York Civic Centre’s Memorial Gardens, 850 Coxwell Ave., starting at 10:45 a.m. There will also be a march of veterans and Royal Canadian Legion members south on Coxwell Avenue to the Memorial Gardens as part of the East York ceremony.

Southwest Scarborough residents can observe Remembrance Day at the Scarborough War Memorial cenotaph, located at the meeting point of Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The sacrifices made by Canadians during the First and Second World Wars, the Korean War, peacekeeping missions and other conflicts including Afghanistan are honoured at Remembrance Day services.

Remembrance Day is held at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, as that is when the Armistice was declared to mark the end of the First World War which took place from 1914-1918 and killed more than 60,000 Canadian soldiers.

East Toronto residents are reminded that members of local Royal Canadian Legion branches are now selling poppies with proceeds going to the Poppy Fund that helps veterans and their families who are in need.

Many local businesses, including Beach Metro Community News, also have poppy boxes available for residents to purchase a poppy and donate to their local Legion branch.