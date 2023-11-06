Neil McNeil wins third straight overall team championship at OFSAA

For the third year in a row, Neil McNeil Catholic High School won the overall team championship at the OFSAA finals. The Junior team also won the gold medal in their age division at the meet held in Etobicoke on Nov. 4. Photo: Submitted.

For the third year in a row, the Neil McNeil Catholic High School cross country team are provincial champions.

The Neil McNeil boys won the overall team championship at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) cross country meet held on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Centennial Park in Etobicoke.

All three of Neil McNeil teams at the meet medalled on the way to the overall championship.

The Junior boys led the charge by winning the gold medal in their age division. Members of the Junior team are Cecil Jenkins, Ty Machado, Finn Veale, Owen Mielniczuk, and Caius Bajor.

The Novice boys team of Emmet Karim, Jack Cowan, Declan Bozabailan, Liam Carvalho and Justin Houck won the silver medal at OFSAA.

And not to be left out of the medals, the Senior boys team of Xavier Gordon, Noah McPherson, Kebron Seyoum, Jamie Parkin, and Dylan Welch won the bronze medal.